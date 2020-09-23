От х:

Най-тясната къща в Лондон се продава

Британската агенция за недвижими имоти Winkworth обяви за продажба най-тясната сграда в Лондон. Това е пет етажен апартамент с обща площ 96 квадратни метра.

Въпреки че ширината на сградата е само 1,8 метра, определено не можете да се нарече малка. Жилището разполага с всичко необходимо и дори много повече, само дето стаите са разположени повече вертикално, а не хоризонтално, както сме свикнали да мислим.

На петте етажа има две дневни, две спални, две бани, кухня, офис, съблекалня и дори външна тераса с малка градина.

Сградата се продава за 950 хил. паунда поради преместването на собственика в друга държава, пише The Telegraph.

