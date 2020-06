Нашествие от гигантски отровни жаби във Флорида

View this post on Instagram

Toadally awesome 🐸 Cane toads are a large species of toad that are native to South America. However, they've been introduced to many areas outside their native range either by accident or as pest control for agricultural areas. But they are prolific breeders and don't have many natural predators due to the toxins that they secrete from glands on their bodies. If you ever see your dog or cat messing with a cane toad it is best to intervene as quickly as possible! Invasive status aside, Cane toads are a neat species and can be fun to watch and listen to!