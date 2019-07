Наводнение във Вашингтон, 15 спасени на покривите на колите им (видео)

Scary situation at 5500 Columbia Pike in ⁦⁦@ArlingtonVA⁩ - a woman was trapped in her car with her 6yo daughter in the back car seat 😳 Says thank you to the unknown man who walked through the floor to pull the girl out of the window to safety. ⁦@fox5dc⁩ #flood pic.twitter.com/YACy4ByOmW